KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Monday that Ukraine's Western allies were taking too long to make decisions on military support for his country.

Following are key quotes from the interview:

ON BATTLEFIELD

"A very powerful wave (of fighting) is going on in the Donbas."

ON KHARKIV INCURSION

"Today the situation is under control. A week ago it was more difficult."

ON STRIKING RUSSIAN MISSILES OVER UKRAINE FROM EU AIRSPACE

"When missiles are flying, Polish planes are sent up, but they don't shoot down Russian missiles. Can they do this? I'm sure that yes. Is this an attack by NATO countries, involvement? No."

ON UKRAINIAN-MADE LONG-RANGE DRONES

"We have started to use what is ours on the energy system of the Russian Federation, because they leave us without energy, so I believe this is very fair."

ON WESTERN MILITARY SUPPORT, PARTICULAR KEY DECISIONS LIKE PATRIOTS, STORM SHADOWS, ATACMS

"Every decision to which we, then later everyone together, comes to is late by around one year."

"If Ukrainian had patriots earlier, for example, they could've prevented a lot of RU attacks on energy and infrastructure.

"But it is what it is: one big step forward, but before that two steps back. So we need to change the paradigm a little bit."

ON U.S. ELECTIONS

"I wouldn't say that today I see maximal risks. I don't believe that republicans are against support for Ukraine, but some messages that are coming from their side raise concerns."

ON F-16S

"Russians are using 300 planes on the territory of Ukraine. We need at least 120, 130 planes to resist in the sky. You can't provide that right now? OK ... returning to the planes that you have on the territory of neighboring NATO countries: Waise them up ... shoot down targets, protect civilians."

