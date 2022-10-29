Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Ukraine: Russia grain deal move shows talks with Moscow are useless

10/29/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to suspend participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal "proves once again that negotiations with the Russian Federation are a waste of time", a top Ukrainian official said on Saturday.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has turned food, the cold and prices into weapons against the world ... Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, taking Africa and the Middle East hostage," tweeted presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.11% 410.5 Real-time Quote.-23.46%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.28% 133.87 Real-time Quote.-23.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
