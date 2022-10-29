Ukraine: Russia grain deal move shows talks with Moscow are useless

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to suspend
participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal "proves
once again that negotiations with the Russian Federation are a
waste of time", a top Ukrainian official said on Saturday.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has turned food, the
cold and prices into weapons against the world ... Russia is
waging a hybrid war against Europe, taking Africa and the Middle
East hostage," tweeted presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)