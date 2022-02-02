Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine, Turkey to sign free trade deal during Erdogan visit to Kyiv

02/02/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine and Turkey will sign a dozen agreements including a free trade deal when President Tayyip Erdogan visits Kyiv, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Erdogan will become on Thursday the latest in a string of leaders to visit Kyiv in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in its standoff with Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its borders.

NATO ally Turkey is a maritime neighbour of both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea. It has good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, but opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and energy, Turkey has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow. Erdogan has offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv but has also warned Russia against invading Ukraine.

"We have intensified negotiations with our Turkish partners to ensure that the (free trade) agreement meets the interests of Ukrainian business, creates opportunities for our exports and the potential for modernisation of Ukrainian enterprises," Shmygal told a government meeting.

Trade turnover between Turkey and Ukraine, which are both Black Sea littoral states, totalled $7 billion in 2021, with Ukrainian exports worth $4.1 billion. Grain and metal accounted for 70% of Ukrainian sales to Turkey.

Negotiations on a free trade deal have dragged on for about a decade due to disagreements over grains and metals.

Other agreements due to be signed on Thursday include cooperation on hi-tech, aviation and space, youth policy, and law enforcement, Shmygal said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.37% 825.95 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.01% 75.942 Delayed Quote.2.96%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.58% 13.4816 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aChilean mine escondida copper production down 17.6% in december…
RE
08:46aEgypt's current account deficit widens to $4 billion in July-Sept 2021
RE
08:45aChile's codelco copper production up 4.3% y/y in december to 164…
RE
08:43aD r horton exec - housing market conditions remain very robust d…
RE
08:43aAmerican Airlines to buy more 737 MAX jets, defers Dreamliner delivery
RE
08:42aKenya's budget deficit to widen as Treasury lays out extra spending
RE
08:41aProlonged storm delivers winter misery to central U.S
RE
08:38aFTSE Rises, Sterling Seen Falling Vs Euro on BOE-ECB Moves
DJ
08:37aAzerion NV lists in Amsterdam at $1.2 billion market capitalisation
RE
08:36aUkraine, Turkey to sign free trade deal during Erdogan visit to Kyiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS