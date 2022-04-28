Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing grain during war

April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of
stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act which it
said increased the threat to global food security posed by
disruptions to spring sowing and the blocking of Ukrainian ports
during the war.
Asked about the allegations, the Kremlin said it had no
information on the matter.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement
that it "strongly condemns the criminal actions of the Russian
Federation in the so-called expropriation of crops from farmers
in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
It gave no further details of the alleged theft of grain in
the Kherson region, whose main city has been occupied by the
Russian forces since the early days of the Russian invasion on
Feb. 24.
"The looting of grain from the Kherson region, as well as
the blocking of shipments from Ukrainian ports and the mining of
shipping lanes, threaten the world's food security," it said.
"We demand that Russia stop the illegal theft of grain,
unblock Ukrainian ports, restore freedom of navigation and allow
the passage of merchant ships."
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said in a separate
statement that it had opened a criminal case into allegations
that Russian soldiers, threatening violence, had on April 26
taken away 61 tonnes of wheat from an agricultural enterprise in
the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine.
Reuters was unable immediately to verify the assertion.
Asked by Reuters if the Kremlin had any information about
Ukraine's accusations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said
via the Telegram messaging app: "No. We do not know where this
information comes from".
According to International Grains Council data, Ukraine was
the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season,
selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad. The volume of exports has
fallen sharply since the Russian invasion.
"Through its illegal actions, Russia is robbing not only
Ukraine but also consumers abroad. The United Nations estimates
that about 1.7 billion people may face poverty and hunger due to
food disruptions as a result of a full-scale war waged by Russia
against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
