Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief
10/02/2022 | 09:42am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" the best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv.
