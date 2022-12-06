Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine aims to significantly reduce power outages by Tuesday evening

12/06/2022 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Electric power lines damaged by Russian military strikes in Kherson region

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine aims to significantly reduce the power deficit caused by the latest Russian air strikes by Tuesday evening, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

Missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday destroyed homes and knocked out power in some areas, but Ukrainian air defences limited the impact and the damage appeared less severe than the previous wave of air strikes on Nov. 23.

Galushchenko said power generation facilities and substations had been hit and signalled that the regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia in west-central Ukraine and Odesa in the south had suffered the worst damage.

"We are now bringing the nuclear blocks (power stations) back into operation and the (power) deficit will be significantly reduced by evening," he told Ukrainian television.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:25aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $75.93/bbl…
RE
05:24aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $81.68/bbl…
RE
05:24aUpper Crust owner SSP's sales at pre-pandemic levels, Britain lags
RE
05:23aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
05:22aBritain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
RE
05:22aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee sheds 1% as forward premiums sink to historic lows
RE
05:22aECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
RE
05:19aSwedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
RE
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
05:15aUK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..

HOT NEWS