July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Croatia have agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said after talks with his Croatian counterpart on Monday. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
