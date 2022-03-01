Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HEADLINES

* Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

* The 193-member U.N. General Assembly began meeting on the crisis ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia.

* Talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough.

* Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

* Ukraine's Western allies increased weapons transfers in support, and Britain called for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* Russia's foreign ministry said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia's military campaign.

* The United Nations said more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.

* The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, U.S. and Russian diplomats said.

MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS

* The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and other sources of wealth, dealing a crushing blow to the country's economy and further punishing Moscow.

* Europe's financial market began severing Russia's ties to its critical plumbing for trading, clearing and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow started to bite.

* Markets paused for breath following days of volatility with Asian shares edging up and gold slipping slightly a day after the Russian rouble fell to a record low. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate.

* Airlines braced for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans.

* Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia, as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow.

QUOTES

* "I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres," a Ukrainian woman said on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy, freezing weather.

* "There are bombings, sirens, we have to go (downstairs). We also receive treatment here, medications we have, but we need more food ... basic stuff," said a tearful Maryna, a mother at a Kyiv children's hospital where her nine-year-old son was suffering from blood cancer.

COMING UP

* 0200 GMT on Wednesday: Ukraine among the issues U.S. President Joe Biden will address in his State of the Union speech to Congress.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Karishma Singh)