Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/01/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainians head for Slovak border crossing, in Ubla

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

HEADLINES

* Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

* The 193-member U.N. General Assembly began meeting on the crisis ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia.

* Talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough.

* Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

* Ukraine's Western allies increased weapons transfers in support, and Britain called for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* Russia's foreign ministry said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia's military campaign.

* The United Nations said more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.

* The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, U.S. and Russian diplomats said.

MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS

* The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and other sources of wealth, dealing a crushing blow to the country's economy and further punishing Moscow.

* Europe's financial market began severing Russia's ties to its critical plumbing for trading, clearing and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow started to bite.

* Markets paused for breath following days of volatility with Asian shares edging up and gold slipping slightly a day after the Russian rouble fell to a record low. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate.

* Airlines braced for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans.

* Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia, as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow.

QUOTES

* "I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres," a Ukrainian woman said on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy, freezing weather.

* "There are bombings, sirens, we have to go (downstairs). We also receive treatment here, medications we have, but we need more food ... basic stuff," said a tearful Maryna, a mother at a Kyiv children's hospital where her nine-year-old son was suffering from blood cancer.

COMING UP

* 0200 GMT on Wednesday: Ukraine among the issues U.S. President Joe Biden will address in his State of the Union speech to Congress.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Karishma Singh)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -13.34% 54.43 Delayed Quote.-16.80%
ARRIVAL 9.06% 3.49 Delayed Quote.-52.97%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.01% 1.42021 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.47% 514.6 Delayed Quote.14.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -12.50% 91.052 Delayed Quote.11.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aShell exit from Sakhalin LNG does not impact Japan's energy imports - govt
RE
02:51aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding standing lending facility at 2.7 bln y…
RE
02:50aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding pledged supplementary lending facility…
RE
02:50aLondon Stock Exchange suspends trading in GDRs of Russia's VTB Bank
RE
02:49aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says europe has everythin…
RE
02:49aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says could be a "light" r…
RE
02:47aPalm oil becomes costliest vegoil as Ukraine war halts sunoil supply
RE
02:46aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:45aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says confident can reach…
RE
02:44aAsset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3MSCI says removing Russia from indexes 'natural next step'
4Asian shares firmer as Ukraine market panic takes a breather
5Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salari..

HOT NEWS