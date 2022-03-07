Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Russian promise on corridors

Russian military will cease fire and open six humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT), Russia's defence ministry said.

Ukrainian warned that Moscow was trying to manipulate French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders by demanding evacuation routes leading into Russian or Belarusian territory.

* More talks

A Russian delegation has departed for Belarus where it will meet Ukrainian negotiators for the third round of talks about ending hostilities, the Sputnik Belarus news outlet reported.

* Blinken in Baltics, Lithuania issues warning

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Vladimir Putin "will not stop in Ukraine," Nauseda told Blinken in Vilnius.

* Australia presses China

China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an "arc of autocracy".

* China is a "rock solid" friend

China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, as he hailed China's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

* Japan in talks on oil

Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the United States and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported.

*Fleeing conflict

As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee from their country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said.

*'No war' protests in Russia

Police detained more than 4,600 people at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

* Rouble trouble

Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday.

* Sporting rebuke

Putin and a Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation, the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

*QUOTES

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions.

"My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. "I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young."

