Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/07/2022 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at border checkpoint in Medyka

(Reuters) - Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.

* Russian promise on corridors

Russian military will cease fire and open six humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT), Russia's defence ministry said.

Ukrainian warned that Moscow was trying to manipulate French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders by demanding evacuation routes leading into Russian or Belarusian territory.

* More talks

A Russian delegation has departed for Belarus where it will meet Ukrainian negotiators for the third round of talks about ending hostilities, the Sputnik Belarus news outlet reported.

* Blinken in Baltics, Lithuania issues warning

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Vladimir Putin "will not stop in Ukraine," Nauseda told Blinken in Vilnius.

* Australia presses China

China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an "arc of autocracy".

* China is a "rock solid" friend

China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, as he hailed China's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

* Japan in talks on oil

Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the United States and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported.

*Fleeing conflict

As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee from their country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said.

*'No war' protests in Russia

Police detained more than 4,600 people at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

* Rouble trouble

Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday.

* Sporting rebuke

Putin and a Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation, the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

*QUOTES

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions.

"My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. "I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young."

(Compiled by Frances Kerry, Daniel Wallis, Lincoln Feast and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.86% 172.95 Delayed Quote.5.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.88% 126.39 Delayed Quote.41.82%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.43% 200.06 Delayed Quote.-40.52%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 0.29% 325.84 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.72% 361.73 Delayed Quote.-39.96%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 6.45% 675.3916 Delayed Quote.53.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 9.00% 132.75 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -2.24% 124.06 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aUniqlo owner stays put in Russia as Netflix, AMEX sever ties
RE
04:55aEy will cease work for russian govt. clients, state-owned compan…
RE
04:55aBOJ may offer bleaker view on economy next week on COVID-19 hit - sources
RE
04:54aUBS downgrades eurozone stocks on earnings risk
RE
04:54aEy has become third of big four global audit firms to decide to…
RE
04:50a'MY HEART IS BREAKING' : Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
RE
04:49aBoj may downgrade its economic assessment at next week's policy…
RE
04:46aCarmignac says plans to divest from Russian securities
RE
04:45aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures down 1.6%, nasdaq futures down 1.8%,…
RE
04:41aRussian police detained 5,000 people at Sunday's anti-war protests - monitor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
4Ukraine upends stimulus exit: Five questions for the ECB
5WRAPUP 3-China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

HOT NEWS