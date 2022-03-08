Log in
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/08/2022 | 12:09am EST
People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at border checkpoint in Medyka

(Reuters) - Russia warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine as peace talks made little progress.

DEATH TOLL

* Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion. Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

AID* The World Bank approved $723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine to be transferred in the next few days.

U.S. congressional negotiators neared a deal to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid. The White House requested $10 billion.

TALKS:

*Negotiators make little progress

Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," Vladimir Medinsky said.

Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.

A fourth round will take place very soon, Russia said. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.

*FLEEING CONFLICT

A Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine and killed at least 13 civilians, Ukrainian officials said.

As many as 5 million Ukrainians could flee the country if Russia's invasion continues, the EU's top diplomat said, while the United Nations' refugee agency said over 1.7 million have left so far.

The United States and its allies at a UN meeting urged Russia to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in areas of active hostility.

INTERNATIONAL REPERCUSSIONS:

* Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of the invasion on global food security and how to best stabilize food markets, the government said.

* China says friendship with Russia 'rock solid'

While promising humanitarian aid to Ukraine, China's foreign minister hailed Beijing's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". IN RUSSIA:

*'No war' protests in Russia

Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.

* Putin rules out conscripts for UkraineRussia will not use any conscripted soldiers in Ukraine, President Putin said.

INSIGHT* For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camraderie and a cause.

QUOTES

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's term "military operation."

(Editing by Angus MacSwan, Rosalba O'Brien, Cynthia Osterman, Michael Perry and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 126.08 Delayed Quote.67.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.84% 123.95 Delayed Quote.62.52%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.12% 14.379 Delayed Quote.6.85%
WTI 0.26% 121.37 Delayed Quote.44.95%
HOT NEWS