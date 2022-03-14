Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/14/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Refugees flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv

(Reuters) - Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine are stepping up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress over the weekend, while high-level U.S. officials are talking to European and Chinese counterparts.

There's been no let up in violence, however, with Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday and bombardments continuing around country.

MILITARY

* Kyiv authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the 2 million people who have not yet fled the capital.

* Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said.

DIPLOMACY

* Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks on the war, suggesting there could be positive results within days. Talks via video are due to start at 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time (0830 GMT).

* Ukraine's foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state said they agreed more action is needed to stop Russian aggression. Moscow is intent on "destroying" its neighbour, a U.S. official said.* Russia asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, several U.S. officials said. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.

PLIGHT OF CIVILIANS

* The city council in the besieged port of Mariupol said 2,187 residents had been killed there since the start of the invasion. The city is running out of food and water, and aid convoy failed again to reach the city due to Russian shelling, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said

U.S. JOURNALIST KILLED

* An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said.

REFUGEES

* The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland.

ECONOMY

* Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The war in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be stopped or there will be a global food crisis, as fertiliser prices worldwide are already too high for many farmers, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said. * Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it had approved a temporary procedure for repaying foreign currency debt, but warned that payments would be made in roubles if sanctions prevent banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue.

QUOTES

* "As a Russian by nationality, a Belarusian by birth, and a Ukrainian by blood, I feel great pain and disbelief witnessing brotherly peoples fighting and dying," said Andrei Melnichenko.* "We are going through the worst ordeal in our history. In our lives," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night video speech. "We protect the most precious thing we have. We must hold on. We must fight. And we will win. I know that. I believe in that."

(Compiled by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 4.30% 11.592 Real-time Quote.-31.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.69% 110.04 Delayed Quote.40.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.59% 125.503 Delayed Quote.77.81%
WTI -0.49% 106.54 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aJGB 10-year yield rises on Ukraine hopes; caution ahead of BOJ, Fed meetings
RE
02:24aPhilippine central bank says economy could be insulated from Ukraine 'risk-off episode'
RE
02:23aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:23aEurope's arms imports jump amid tensions with Russia, says think-tank SIPRI
RE
02:21aSoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake
RE
02:20aRaizen CEO says sugar prices to change due to India's falling demand
RE
02:19aGermany has decided in principle to purchase f-35 fighter jet -…
RE
02:18aHong kong's hang seng china enterprises index falls more than 6%…
RE
02:18aAt least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV
RE
02:18aHong kong's hang seng index down more than 4%, hang seng tech in…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Ukraine-Russia talks scheduled as attack on base kills dozens
2China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukrain..
3Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelensk..
4Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle gro..
5Telecom Italia to start talks with KKR, explore Open Fiber merger

HOT NEWS