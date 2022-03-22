Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land", its local council said on Tuesday, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks. [

Ukraine's military warned the public of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure and the government appealed to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into Mariupol and let desperate civilians out.

FIGHTING

* The focal point is Mariupol, a strategically important southern port. There, horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated city, where some bury neighbours in roadside graves.

* Russian artillery continues to blast the eastern cities of Kharkhiv, Sumy and Chernihiv.

REFUGEES

* More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs. About 10 million people in all have been displaced by the fighting, almost a quarter of the population.

* About half a million refugees who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders.

SANCTIONS

* The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany and the Netherlands say the bloc is currently too dependent on Russian oil and gas to impose an embargo now.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war without meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

INFORMATION WAR

* A Russian newspaper has accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. It was the second apparent breach within a week of the tightly controlled war narrative that the Kremlin promotes through loyal Russian media.

COMING UP

* The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

QUOTES

* "Please think about how many things he has come through," President Zelenskiy said, referring to Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed last week when shelling hit his flat in Kharkiv.

* "Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?" asked librarian Irina Chernenko in a dark cellar in Mariupol packed with families for 11 days.

(Compiled by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.18% 116.13 Delayed Quote.49.35%
SAFE S.A. -3.08% 0.126 Real-time Quote.-48.21%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 13.33% 0.017 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.41% 104.082 Delayed Quote.34.91%
WTI -1.53% 110.193 Delayed Quote.41.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:15aU.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson explains judicial approach at hearing
RE
09:15aMacron appeals for calm after death of jailed Corsican nationalist - Macron
RE
09:15aXiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue
RE
09:15aJapanese turn down heat, lights to avoid power cut after quake
RE
09:15aUkraine appeals to Russia over Mariupol as humanitarian concerns grow
RE
09:13aUK cuts threat level for Northern Ireland attacks
RE
09:13aQuantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding
RE
09:12aMorocco’s central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 1.5%
RE
09:12aFrance's Macron mulls food stamps to help poor households cope with Ukraine war fallout
RE
09:12aU.S. fintech Acorns to give users exposure to bitcoin via ProShares ETF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for ..
2'Humble and hidden' auto suppliers driving the EV revolution
3Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory
4China aims for non-fossil fuels to make up 20% of energy use by 2025
5ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS