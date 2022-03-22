Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine's military warned the public of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure and the government appealed to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into Mariupol and let desperate civilians out.

FIGHTING

* The focal point is Mariupol, a strategically important southern port. There, horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated city, where some bury neighbours in roadside graves.

* Russian artillery continues to blast the eastern cities of Kharkhiv, Sumy and Chernihiv.

REFUGEES

* More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs. About 10 million people in all have been displaced by the fighting, almost a quarter of the population.

* About half a million refugees who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders.

SANCTIONS

* The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany and the Netherlands say the bloc is currently too dependent on Russian oil and gas to impose an embargo now.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war without meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

INFORMATION WAR

* A Russian newspaper has accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. It was the second apparent breach within a week of the tightly controlled war narrative that the Kremlin promotes through loyal Russian media.

COMING UP

* The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

QUOTES

* "Please think about how many things he has come through," President Zelenskiy said, referring to Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed last week when shelling hit his flat in Kharkiv.

* "Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?" asked librarian Irina Chernenko in a dark cellar in Mariupol packed with families for 11 days.

(Compiled by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich)