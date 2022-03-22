Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine's government urged Russia to allow the evacuation of at least 100,000 civilians who want to leave Mariupol, while the military warned Ukrainians nationwide of more indiscriminate Russian shelling.

REFUGEES

* More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs.

SANCTIONS

* The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany and the Netherlands say the bloc is too dependent on Russian oil and gas to impose an embargo now.

* Russian companies have been having problems paying their debt holders due to existing sanctions.

* A second superyacht linked to Roman Abramovich docked in a Turkish resort and sources said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.

WEAPONS BARBS

* Russia, the United States and Britain traded accusations over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced evidence to back their concerns.

* The Kremlin said it would only use nuclear weapons in the case of an "existential threat" to Russia.

INFORMATION WAR

* A Russian newspaper accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. It was a rare apparent breach of the rigidly controlled war narrative the Kremlin promotes through loyal media.

COMING UP

* The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

* The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for the millions of Ukrainian refugees.

QUOTES

* "The reality is that right now the humanitarian system (in Ukraine) is entirely broken down", said Steve Gordon of international aid agency Mercy Corps.

* "Once again it is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol. They want to level it to the ground and make it the ashes of a dead land," said Mariupol city council.

(Compiled by Gareth Jones and Rosalba O'Brien)