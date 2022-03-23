Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

REPERCUSSIONS

* Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters.

* Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.

* NATO nations' leaders will agree on Thursday to deploy four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Biden said Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat as he left for Brussels with plans for more sanctions on members of Russia's parliament.

* Stoltenberg said NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ON THE GROUND

* Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings.

None of the following reports could immediately be verified:

* Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv.

* Ukrainian officials said two civilians were killed in overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region, a bridge was destroyed over the River Desna in Chernihiv and residential buildings and a shopping mall were struck in two districts of Kyiv, wounding at least four people.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were using the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks.

CIVILIANS

* More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said.

* The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said. [L5N2VQ1YU]

* The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees.

* Germany, which has recorded nearly 239,000 Ukrainian refugee arrivals, said it plans to take more measures to help refugees from Ukraine.

QUOTES

* "I have never seen such cruelty before," 38-year-old Kateryna Mytkevich said in the Polish city of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, after she fled the northern city of Chernihiv.

* "The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy told the Japanese parliament. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."

