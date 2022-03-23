Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/23/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - A veteran envoy of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war, two sources said, as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames.

REPERCUSSIONS

* Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters.

* Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.

* NATO nations' leaders will agree on Thursday to deploy four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Biden said Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat as he left for Brussels with plans for more sanctions on members of Russia's parliament.

* Stoltenberg said NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ON THE GROUND

* Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings.

None of the following reports could immediately be verified:

* Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv.

* Ukrainian officials said two civilians were killed in overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region, a bridge was destroyed over the River Desna in Chernihiv and residential buildings and a shopping mall were struck in two districts of Kyiv, wounding at least four people.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were using the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks.

CIVILIANS

* More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said.

* The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said. [L5N2VQ1YU]

* The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees.

* Germany, which has recorded nearly 239,000 Ukrainian refugee arrivals, said it plans to take more measures to help refugees from Ukraine.

QUOTES

* "I have never seen such cruelty before," 38-year-old Kateryna Mytkevich said in the Polish city of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, after she fled the northern city of Chernihiv.

* "The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy told the Japanese parliament. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."

(Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.22% 121.69 Delayed Quote.46.98%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -0.21% 57.39 Delayed Quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.02% 98.3 Delayed Quote.42.33%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.15% 14.8491 Delayed Quote.11.23%
WTI 5.70% 114.845 Delayed Quote.48.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aDetained U.S. basketball player Griner in good condition in Russia -State Dept
RE
11:15aEurozone Consumer Confidence Deteriorates to Almost Two-Year Low
DJ
11:13aEthiopian Airlines CEO resigns over health issues
RE
11:12aU.S. new home sales decline further as mortgage rates, prices climb
RE
11:10aU.S. oil firms output to accelerate, expect strong year-end prices - Fed Survey
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:07aDemocrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican attacks
RE
11:04aUS, UK, Canada export credit agencies halt support to Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Options mavens see stock rebound as chance to pick up downside protecti..
4Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..
5Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease

HOT NEWS