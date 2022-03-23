Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's leader called for solidarity
on Thursday, a month after Russia's invasion began, warning he
would see who sells out at summits in Europe, where plans to
bolster sanctions and NATO are afoot but restrictions on energy
could prove divisive.
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels for
meetings of the alliance, G7 and EU over a conflict that began
on Feb. 24 and has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee
the country.
ON THE GROUND
* NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance
would boost its forces in Eastern Europe by deploying four new
battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia.
* The United States said it has assessed that members of
Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
None of the following reports could immediately be verified:
* Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told reporters on Wednesday that
264 civilians in the city had been killed by Russian attacks. He
later said one person was killed and two wounded on Wednesday
when shells hit a shopping centre parking lot. Russia has denied
targeting civilians.
* Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the
sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city
of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial
zone in the outskirts of Kyiv.
REPERCUSSIONS
* The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its
diplomats declared "persona non grata", a State Department
spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to
a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations.
* Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries
to roubles, President Putin said, responding to a freeze on
Russia's assets by foreign nations.
CIVILIANS
* A senior Ukrainian official said 4,554 people were evacuated
from cities through humanitarian corridors on Wednesday.
* More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition
support in Ukraine, UNICEF said.
QUOTES
* "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and
universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian
symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support
life," Zelenskiy said in his appeal for a worldwide March 24
demonstration.
* "We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this
war without entering it," said French President Macron.
(Compiled by Philippa Fletcher, Alex Richardson, Grant McCool
and Michael Perry. Edited by Gerry Doyle)