Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/25/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces go on the offensive, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, while Russia could be scaling back its ambitions for the war.

REFUGEES

* About 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine.

* The United Nations is looking into allegations that civilians were forcibly moved from the besieged southern city of Mariupol to Russia.

FIGHTING

* Local officials said 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a Mariupol theatre.

* Russia said 1,351 of its soldiers had died, while the United Stations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths in Ukraine.

* Ukrainian troops have repulsed a first attack by Russian forces on the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, a presidential adviser said.

* The northern city of Chernihiv has been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said.

* Ukraine said Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about NATO and food.

* Pope prays for peace.

ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS

* China's state-run Sinopec Group suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, sources told Reuters, heeding a government call for caution as Western sanctions mount.

* The United States will supply Europe with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb reliance on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

* European shares fell for a third straight session.

* The war is driving commodities prices up and is likely to reduce global growth prospects, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

QUOTES

* "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away." - Andriy, a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline northwest of Kyiv.

(Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.01% 262.6651 Delayed Quote.46.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.42% 100.75 Delayed Quote.29.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pU.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says
RE
02:52pU.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says
RE
02:49pS&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields
RE
02:46pWall Street Week Ahead-Investors shelter from twin declines in U.S. stocks, bonds
RE
02:41pU.S. condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities -State Dept
RE
02:40pUkrainian foreign minister says negotiations with Russia are difficult
RE
02:40pU.S. issues sanctions on alleged arms dealers for Myanmar junta
RE
02:37pU.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after launch
RE
02:37pSierra Space taps Boeing veteran as CFO after hefty capital raise -sources
RE
02:37pHedge fund launches reach highest level since 2017
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS