Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FIGHTING

* A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, trapping 11 people under the rubble, the governor said.

* Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region with cruise missiles. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine's military had been degraded and Russia would respond if NATO supplied Ukraine with planes and air defence systems.

* Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY

* Security guarantees and a ceasefire are under discussion at the talks, an adviser to Ukraine's president said. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he hoped there would be a statement in several hours.

* Footage from inside the talks venue showed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich there, though it was not immediately clear in what role.

* The Kremlin said polling data pointed to a "fairly unprecedented" growth in Russian backing for President Vladimir Putin.

CIVILIANS

* Ukraine's prosecutors office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures.

* More than a month into the war, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad and thousands have been killed and injured.

ECONOMY

* European shares rallied to five-week highs. The rouble hit a more than one-month high.

* Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it is exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and other luxury goods to Russia from April 5; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.* The United States and its allies plan new sanctions on Russian supply chains, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

* The Russian finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question.

* France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief in the wake of Russia's invasion, surveys showed.

QUOTES* "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's Erdogan told the delegations.

