News: Latest News
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/30/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the wreck of a Russian tank on the front line in the Kyiv region

(Reuters) - Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine after promising to reduce attacks there in what the West dismissed as a ploy by Moscow to stem its heavy losses and regroup for other offensives.

FIGHTING

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces were regrouping near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to focus on other areas and complete the "liberation" of the breakaway eastern Donbas region.

* The mayor of Chernihiv said Russian bombardment had intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped with supplies to last about a week.

* Russia has started to reposition under 20% of the forces arrayed around Kyiv, the Pentagon said, but cautioned Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment into Ukraine, and not bring them home.

* Russia is shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said.

DIPLOMACY

* Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are continuing "but for the moment there are just words, nothing concrete", Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in a televised address.

* Russian President Putin was misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Western sanctions have been, a U.S. official said, citing declassified intelligence.

ECONOMY

* Global restrictions on exports to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine have shut down a car maker, halted work on tanks and cut a Russian computer maker's access to circuits used in communications equipment, a U.S. official said.

* All Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, the Kremlin signalled.

* Germany will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, a government spokesman said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told the German chancellor nothing would change for European partners despite his plan for rouble payments.

* A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a "great risk" as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow, a senior U.S. administration official said.

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS

* Russia may have committed war crimes by killing civilians and destroying hospitals in its pounding of Ukrainian cities, the top United Nations human rights official said.

(Compiled by Gareth Jones and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS