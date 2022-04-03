Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/03/2022 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles, in Dmytrivka village

(Editor's Note: Offensive language in paragraph 10)

(Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia invaded more than five weeks ago.

FIGHTING

* In the recaptured town of Bucha northwest of Kyiv, the sprawled remains of more than a dozen bodies lined a road. A mass grave at a church was open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top. The smell of explosives and the stench of death hung in the cold, dank air.

* Zelenskiy accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw or are pushed out.

* A Red Cross convoy was again trying to evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol after abandoning an attempt on Friday over security concerns.

* Maksim Levin, a photographer and videographer working for a Ukrainian news website and a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed covering the war.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine's economy shrank 16% in the first quarter from a year earlier and could contract 40% for the year as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said.

* Ukraine's railways are struggling with a backlog of grain wagons on the western border as traders look for alternative export routes after Russia's invasion blocked off the main Black Sea ports, analyst APK-Inform said.

* The EU is working on further sanctions on Russia but they would not affect the energy sector, said Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

* Pope Francis implicitly criticised Putin over his invasion, saying a "potentate" was fomenting conflict for nationalist interests.

QUOTES

* "The bastards!" said 66-year-old Vasily in Bucha, weeping with rage in a thick coat and woollen hat. "I'm sorry. The tank behind me was shooting. Dogs!"

(Compiled by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21aUkrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns
RE
02:18aChina expects sharp drop in holiday travel due to COVID outbreaks
RE
02:15aJapan may expand fuel subsidy to curb energy costs-minister
RE
02:09aUkrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns
RE
02:08aSerbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
RE
01:18aPakistan PM Khan's survival on the line as parliament set to vote
RE
01:16aUk military intelligence- origin of these mines remain unclear &…
RE
01:13aUk military intelligence says reported mines within the black se…
RE
01:13aUk military intelligence says russia still retains capability to…
RE
01:11aUk military intelligence-russian naval forces maintain blockade…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy as U.S. drivers cross border for deals
2Aviva : Shareholder update - April 2022
3Turpaz Industries : Acquisition of control of an Israeli flavor extract..
4Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board : Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic ..
5Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Exec..

HOT NEWS