News: Latest News
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/04/2022 | 10:53am EDT
A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region

(Reuters) - Global outrage spread over civilian killings near Kyiv including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops.

WAR CRIMES INVESTIGATION?

* U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Monday and said he would call for a war crimes trial.

* Ukraine said 50 of some 300 bodies found in Bucha northwest of Kyiv city were victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops. Reuters could not verify the report.

* Satellite images showed a 45-foot (14-m) -long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found.

* Ukraine called for an International Criminal Court investigation that France and Britain said they would support, and rights group Human Rights Watch said it had documented "apparent war crimes".

* Russia said alleged "crimes" by its troops in Bucha were a "provocation" and no resident suffered.

FIGHTING

* Russia has repositioned about two-thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior U.S. defence official said.

* Ukraine's General Staff said Russia was expected to mobilise about 60,000 reservists. Reuters could not independently confirm the claim.

* Explosions were heard in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south and sounded across Ukraine's east.

* Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the southeastern port city, British military intelligence said.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine demanded crippling new sanctions from major Western powers over what it called the Bucha "massacre".

* Germany said the West would agree more sanctions on Russia in coming days, with its defence minister saying the European Union should discuss ending imports of Russian gas.

* French President Emmanuel Macron said new sanctions were needed, including on oil and coal, and that there were "very clear clues pointing to war crimes" by Russian forces in Bucha.

PEACE TALKS

* Russia said it had requested a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday because of what Moscow called Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha.

* Britain's mission to the U.N. said that request had been denied and that the Council would discuss Ukraine on Tuesday.

QUOTES* "What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," Zelenskiy said in a Grammy Awards video.

* "I recognised him by his sneakers, his trousers. He looked mutilated, his body was cold," said Tetyana Volodymyrivna, a resident of Bucha, describing her husband.

(Compiled by Michael Perry and John Stonestreet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
