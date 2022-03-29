Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine proposed not joining alliances or hosting bases of foreign troops.

* The talks in Istanbul began with "a cold welcome" and no handshake.

* Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was there.

* The United States was sceptical of Russia's seriousness in pursuing peace.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talk again by phone.

FIGHTING

* Moscow's invasion has been halted on most fronts by strong resistance, with Ukrainians recapturing territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.

* A Russian rocket hit an administration building in the port of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people.

* Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine.

* Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied planes and air defence systems.

ECONOMY

* World share markets and global borrowing costs surged on signs of progress in talks. Ukrainian bonds and Russia's roubles also benefited, while the oil price dropped.

* Russia retaliated in what it has called an "economic war" with the West by offering to buy back $2 billion Eurobonds maturing next month in roubles rather than dollars.

* Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia.

QUOTES* "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at talks.

* "We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," Irina, boiling soup on a makeshift stove in the stairwell of her damaged building.

* "It is very scary to be left with nothing," Gennadiy, an old man leaving his wrecked building with his belongings on his back.

