Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY
* Ukraine proposed not joining alliances or hosting bases of foreign troops.
* The talks in Istanbul began with "a cold welcome" and no handshake.
* Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was there.
* The United States was sceptical of Russia's seriousness in pursuing peace.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talk again by phone.
FIGHTING
* Moscow's invasion has been halted on most fronts by strong resistance, with Ukrainians recapturing territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.
* A Russian rocket hit an administration building in the port of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people.
* Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine.
* Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied planes and air defence systems.
ECONOMY
* World share markets and global borrowing costs surged on signs of progress in talks. Ukrainian bonds and Russia's roubles also benefited, while the oil price dropped.
* Russia retaliated in what it has called an "economic war" with the West by offering to buy back $2 billion Eurobonds maturing next month in roubles rather than dollars.
* Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia.
QUOTES* "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at talks.
* "We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," Irina, boiling soup on a makeshift stove in the stairwell of her damaged building.
* "It is very scary to be left with nothing," Gennadiy, an old man leaving his wrecked building with his belongings on his back.
(Compiled by Andrew Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)