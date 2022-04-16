Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/16/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian forces retake villages around Kharkiv, amid Russia's invasion Ukraine

(Reuters) - Explosions sounded in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv early on Saturday, and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said rescuers and medics were working at the site of a blast on the outskirts of the city.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia's siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around its key port and the massive Illich steel works, which Russia said was in its hands.

* Zelenskiy said up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war with Russia and 10,000 have been injured in seven weeks of war.

* The United States believes two Ukrainian missiles hit Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva, causing Russian casualties, a senior official said, countering Moscow's claim that the missile cruiser sank because of an onboard explosion and more than 500 sailors were evacuated.

DIPLOMACY, BUSINESS

* Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will attend next week's IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington and meet G7 and other officials, sources said, the first such in-person opportunity of the war.

* Russia warned the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the West continues its "irresponsible militarization of Ukraine," the Washington Post said.

* Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," along with North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria, the Washington Post said. A White House spokesperson said, "We will continue to consider all options to increase the pressure on Putin."

* Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, Metinvest, told Reuters its would never operate under Russian occupation and that Ukraine had lost access to 30% to 40% of its metallurgy production capacity in Mariupol.

QUOTES

"The successes of our military on the battlefield are really significant, historically significant. But they are still not enough to clean our land of the occupiers. We will beat them some more," Zelenskiy said.

(Compiled by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aUkraine's GDP may fall between 30%-50% in 2022 - Finance Minister
RE
03:20aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:20aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:10aSingapore's Lee says Finance Minister Wong to succeed him as PM
RE
03:10aTunisia's foreign currency reserves rise to $8 billion
RE
03:08aMerchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources
RE
03:04aSudan's Burhan gestures towards steps to ease tensions
RE
02:59aS.African flood victims search for bodies of lost loved ones
RE
02:46aSri Lanka regulator halts Colombo Stock Exchange next week
RE
02:43aKim Jong Un shown marking Day of the Sun with masses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
3Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
4Houlihan Lokey : Announces 2022 Promotions to Managing Director
5US Bancorp : Seven questions with Tendayi Kapfidze, head of economic an..

HOT NEWS