Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/17/2022 | 12:47am EDT
Ukrainian forces retake villages around Kharkiv, amid Russia's invasion Ukraine

(Reuters) - As air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine early on Sunday, there were no immediate indications of a response to Russia's demand that Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol start surrendering from 0300 GMT.

FIGHTING

* Russia said its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters in the giant Illich steelworks in the southeastern port, as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities.

* The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, met with crew from the sunken Black Sea flagship Moskva, saying they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said.

* Russia destroyed production buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in Kyiv and a military repair facility in Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

DIPLOMACY

* Russia said it has barred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other officials and politicians from the country.

* The EU will sanction Russian banks, particularly Sberbank, and is seeking "clever mechanisms" to include oil, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

* A yacht linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, founder of aluminium giant Rusal, reached Turkish waters as more Russian billionaires head for Turkey to flee Western sanctions.

* Ukraine's richest man pledged to help rebuild Mariupol, where he owns two vast steelworks that he says will once again compete globally.

QUOTES

"All of us pray for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you 'courage, we accompany you,'" Pope Francis told an Easter vigil, departing from his text to address Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, and other Ukrainians.

(Compiled by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
