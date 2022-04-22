Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/22/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russias attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region

(Reuters) - A Russian general said Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it had acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive.

Rustam Minnekayev said Moscow aimed to seize the entire eastern Donbas region, link up with the Crimea peninsula, and capture Ukraine's entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian-occupied region of Moldova. That would mean pushing hundreds of miles beyond current lines.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the whole frontline in the east of the country and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of Russia's main target, the Donbas.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had captured a large arms depot in the Kharkiv region, TASS news agency reported.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces control most of the port city of Mariupol but Ukrainian troops remain in a part of it.

* Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries were "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they have been holding out.

* The U.N. human rights office sounded the alarm about growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, urging both Moscow and Kyiv to order combatants to respect international law.

DIPLOMACY

* Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held discussions on Friday, the head of Moscow's delegation said, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic efforts to end the war remained stalled.

* United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.N. chief said.

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war.

* Plans for Pope Francis to meet in June with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who backs Russia's war in Ukraine, have been suspended, the pope told an Argentine newspaper.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine is working with lawyers on a mechanism to use frozen Russian funds to compensate it for its economic losses, its justice minister told Reuters.

* World Bank President David Malpass said the food security crisis caused by the war was likely to last months and that Ukraine had suffered some $60 billion worth of physical damage.

QUOTES

"If you have a helmet and a bulletproof vest, but you do not have a gun in your hands, you are doomed," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, appealing for military aid.

(Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pFactbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
01:46pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:42pMexico's Banorte eyes Banamex, shares surge
RE
01:40pNiger approves re-deployment of more European special forces from Mali
RE
01:37pWall St tumbles as weak earnings, rate hike worries weigh
RE
01:24pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:23pRussian general says Moscow aims to control all of southern Ukraine
RE
01:23pRussian general says Moscow aims to control all of southern Ukraine
RE
01:22pRussia says Ukrainian fighters 'securely blockaded' at Mariupol steel plant
RE
01:22pRussia says Ukrainian fighters 'securely blockaded' at Mariupol steel plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
3FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
4For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
5BUA CEMENT : REPORT OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH APRIL 2022

HOT NEWS