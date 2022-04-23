Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/23/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's invasion of Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern port city and said its forces did not need to take the factory.

FIGHTING

* An artillery strike on the front line town of Zolote in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region killed two civilians and wounded two others, Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

* A missile struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the local authorities said in an online statement, without giving further details.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

* Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours, British military intelligence said.

DIPLOMACY

* Germany must do everything in its power to help Ukraine win the war against Russia but without endangering its own security and NATO's defence capability, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

ORTHODOX CHURCH

* The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, whose backing for Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine has dismayed many fellow Christians, said he hoped it would end quickly but again did not condemn it.

QUOTES

* "We are collecting all witness reports about war crimes in Ukraine relying on the experience we have as an institution that normally deals with...the voices of victims of the Second World War," Mateusz Falkowski, deputy head of Berlin's Pilecki Institute, which is dedicated to researching 20th century history including Nazi crimes in World War Two.

COMING UP

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:40aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:05aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
10:01aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
09:56aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:52aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:51aStrike causes chaos at Amsterdam airport as holiday begins
RE
09:32aSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
09:30aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to US carrier
RE
09:22aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to U.S. carrier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
2EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
3Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
4Credit Agricole S A : Communique
5Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021 of Aluminum Corporation..

HOT NEWS