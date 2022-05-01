Log in
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/01/2022 | 01:13am EDT
(Reuters) - Russia carried out missile strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, and some women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol after sheltering there for over a week.

FIGHTING

* Russia accused Ukraine of killing its own civilians in shelling of the Kherson region. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report.

* Russia destroyed a new runway at Odesa's main airport. Zelenskiy vowed to rebuild it, saying, "Odesa will never forget Russia's behaviour towards it".

* Ukraine said Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on Mariupol, focussing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

* Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments.

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS

* Biden praised journalists covering Ukraine at a time when "a poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise."

* Britain's Foreign Office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.

* Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, visited Lviv, meeting people displaced by the war.

* Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

QUOTES

"We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes - it's the elderly, women and children," said Ukrainian fighter Sviatoslav Palamar at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

(Compiled by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
