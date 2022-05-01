Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FIGHTING

* Russia accused Ukraine of killing its own civilians in shelling of the Kherson region. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report.

* Russia destroyed a new runway at Odesa's main airport. Zelenskiy vowed to rebuild it, saying, "Odesa will never forget Russia's behaviour towards it".

* Ukraine said Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on Mariupol, focussing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

* Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments.

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS

* Biden praised journalists covering Ukraine at a time when "a poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise."

* Britain's Foreign Office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.

* Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, visited Lviv, meeting people displaced by the war.

* Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

QUOTES

"We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes - it's the elderly, women and children," said Ukrainian fighter Sviatoslav Palamar at the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

