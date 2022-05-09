Log in
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
People flee from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia

(Reuters) - Russian forces bombed a village school in eastern Ukraine killing about 60 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russia prepared to mark the anniversary on Monday of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Ukraine is bracing for more rocket attacks, an adviser to the interior minister cautioned, as he urged citizens to "please, take air alerts very responsibly today".

VICTORY DAY

* Zelenskiy, in a statement to mark the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, said Ukraine would win its war with Russia: "The road to [victory] is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win."

* Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. He has used the anniversary in recent years to needle the West from a tribune in Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the danger of missile strikes persisted throughout the country, with the greatest challenges being faced in the south and east of the country. The situation in the east is "difficult", she added.

* Ukrainian authorities said three civilians had been killed and four wounded over the past 24 hours in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine. Three civilians were also killed in the Luhansk region in the east, they said.

* Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said a total of 408 people had been evacuated from the devastated city of Mariupol over the past 24 hours, including 65 children.

* The deputy commander of the Azov regiment holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers. The Ukrainian fighters trapped there have also vowed to continue resisting Russian forces as long as they are alive.

INTERNATIONAL MOVES

* The Group of Seven leaders said in a statement that they would reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support Putin.

* The EU should consider using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times.

* European Union governments moved closer to agreeing tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying its oil, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope.

QUOTES

"The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono said during a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv.

(Compiled by Himani Sarkar and; Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS