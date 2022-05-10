Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/10/2022 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region

(Reuters) - Buildings lay in ruins on Tuesday in Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, a day after Kremlin forces pounded it with missiles and President Vladimir Putin led defiant celebrations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

VICTORY DAY

* Putin evoked the memory of wartime Soviet heroism to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives.

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement for the victory anniversary, promised Ukrainians would triumph, saying, "The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win."

* In Poland, the Russian ambassador was surrounded by protesters at a memorial ceremony and doused in red paint.

* Russia is not planning to proactively close embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and the expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing a deputy foreign minister.

* French President Emmanuel Macron joined German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a Berlin landmark as the Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was also illuminated.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces backed by tanks and artillery were conducting "storming operations" on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders are holed up.

* In Odesa, the major Black Sea port for export of farm products, one person was killed and five injured when seven missiles hit a shopping centre and a depot, Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.

* Air raid sirens and missiles interrupted a meeting between European Council President Charles Michel who was visiting Odesa and Ukraininan Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, forcing them into a bomb shelter.

* In some eastern regions of Ukraine, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Dnipro, air raid sirens could be heard early on Tuesday.

DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* Zelenskiy urged the international community for immediate steps to end a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and allow wheat exports.

* Ukraine alone can define the conditions for any negotiations with Russia, said France's Macron, adding it was Europe's "duty" to stand by Kyiv.

* Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering the possible economic impact, its industry minister said.

QUOTES

"We hate Putin," said Kateryna Grigoriyevna, 79, who has spent 10 weeks in a Kharkiv metro station used as a bomb shelter. "I would kill him myself if I could."

(Compiled by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aMalaysia palm oil production, exports to rise 30% by end-2022 -minister
RE
01:00aRussia gas flow stop could erase post-COVID recovery across EBRD region - report
RE
12:59aGermany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources
RE
12:59aPoland, Ukraine work on shipping more oil products to Ukraine - officials
RE
12:52aS.Korea's Yoon suggests 'audacious' economic plan if N.Korea drops nukes
RE
12:52aS.Korea's Yoon suggests 'audacious' economic plan if N.Korea drops nukes
RE
12:47aMalaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise for first time in 6 months-MPOB
RE
12:44aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - memo
RE
12:43aIn virus-hit China, investors rush headlong into bonds and deposits
RE
12:40aANALYSIS : Fragile won, rising U.S. rates point to faster Bank of Korea tightening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
2Exclusive: Carlyle to acquire NSM Insurance from White Mountains in $1...
3Meyer Burger presents new features for solar modules and optimized sola..
4Renault to sell Korea unit stake to China's Geely in turnaround push
5Hong Kong shares slump more than 4% in early trade; China shares down

HOT NEWS