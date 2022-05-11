Log in
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/11/2022 | 11:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported battlefield gains on Wednesday in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the war's momentum, while Kyiv shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the risk of an energy crisis in Europe.

FIGHTING

* Ukrainian forces advanced to within several kilometres of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters.

* Ukraine's 92nd Mechanised Brigade said on Tuesday it had recaptured four villages north of Kharkiv.

* Ukrainian officials issued dire warnings on about the fate of civilians and the last fighters in the southern port of Mariupol, after weeks of Russian bombardment which the city's mayor said had turned it into a "medieval ghetto".

* Remote Snake Island, occupied by Russia on the first day of its invasion has, as Kyiv steps up efforts to retake it, become the focal point of what some defence officials believe may become a battle for control of the western Black Sea coast.

ENERGY FLOWS

* Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv halted use of the Sokhranovka transit route, blaming interference by Russian forces, the first time gas exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the war began.

* Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained committed to its gas supply deals, but that the country also had buyers for its energy resources outside of Western countries.

DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* The Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine plans to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia, TASS news agency said, citing an official from the Russian-controlled administration there.

* Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bankhas backed a multi-trillion-euro 'Marshall'-style plan to rebuild Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU's lending arm for what he said must be a global rescue effort.

* The new leader of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia said it would wait for a signal from Moscow before holding a referendum on joining Russia.

* Sweden's ruling Social Democrats called a parliamentary debate over NATO for Monday as the country readies for an expected decision to join the alliance, abandoning decades of military non-alignment.

QUOTES

"If Ukraine had been part of NATO before the war, there would have been no war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Paris students via videolink.

"This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place. I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(Compiled by Robert Birsel and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
