Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/18/2022 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO holds ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels

(Reuters) - Russia said nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Mariupol, but Kyiv was silent about their fate, while a pro-Russian separatist leader said commanders were still holed up in tunnels beneath the giant Azovstal steelworks.

FIGHTING

* Russia said a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks since Monday.

* Top-ranking Ukrainian commanders have not yet surrendered from the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk said.

* Russia said it was using a new generation of powerful laser weapons in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow's secret weapons to counter a flood of Western arms supplied to its former Soviet neighbour.

DIPLOMACY

* Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but face objections from Turkey to an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.

* U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications.

* Russia said it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries, highlighting the damage to relations with leading EU members since it launched its war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY

* The European Commission unveiled a 210 billion euro plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and to use the pivot away from Moscow to quicken its transition to green energy.

* Russia could cut off gas supplies to Finland this week, Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum said, in a row over Moscow's demand for countries to pay for gas in roubles and as Helsinki seeks NATO membership.

* U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is expected to publicly disclose on Wednesday that he is in talks with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union aimed at restoring Ukraine grain shipments and reviving fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus, U.N. officials said.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Western sanctions against Russia hac had an enormous impact. "Russia is experiencing recession, high inflation, acute challenges in their financial system, and (an) inability to procure the material and products they need to support their war or their economy," Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Bonn.

* Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aANALYSIS-ZOMBIE UNICORNS : Indian startups go from feast to famine
RE
10:00aMARKETMIND : Extreme fear? Seriously?
RE
09:59aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
09:59aEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depending on data, cenbank says
RE
09:57aCOVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut
RE
09:57aAmazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges
RE
09:57aFormer Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff
RE
09:53aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin delays 5th crewed flight
RE
09:52aNew Egypt international airport to open in mid-July
RE
09:50aChevron to launch carbon capture project in San Joaquin Valley
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS