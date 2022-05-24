Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

DIPLOMACY

* Kyiv must win the war against Moscow, making the invasion of Ukraine a strategic failure for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told global business leaders in Davos.

* Russia has not yet seen an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels, Kremlin's spokesperson said.

* Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France's Europe minister said, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge the bloc's closer ties with aspiring members would not replace their bids to join.

* Moldovan investigators searched the office and home of former President Igor Dodon in connection what local media said was an investigation into corruption and treason.

FIGHTING

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, RIA news agency reported.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces struck an arms depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas used to store shells for U.S.-produced M777 howitzers.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

* Poland intends to buy six additional Patriot missile batteries, the defence minister said, as the NATO-member strengthens its military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ECONOMY

* Western countries must not trade security for economic profit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned, referring to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas.

* Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, just like it does in the energy sector, EU's von der Leyen said. She also said Europe needed to talk to Russia about reviving food exports from Ukraine

* Britain is in discussions with Ukraine about how to help get grain out of the country after Russia blocked its main sea ports, transport minister Grant Shapps said. It had no plans, though, to send warships there for that purpose.

* Ukraine is considering the possibility of issuing debt receipts backed by frozen Russian assets to raise funds for rebuilding the country from Russia's invasion, a presidential adviser said.

* Analyst APK-Inform consultancy raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.

QUOTE

* "This is a stupid war which your Putin started," jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny told an appeals court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. "This war was built on lies." .

