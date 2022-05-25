Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/25/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows a damaged residential building in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Russian forces sought to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow was seeking to destroy the eastern Donbas region where it has focused its attacks.

DIPLOMACY

* The EU hopes to be able to agree sanctions on Russian oil before the next meeting of the European Council, President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

* The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to make breaking European Union sanctions against Russia a crime, a move that would allow EU governments to confiscate assets of companies and individuals that evade EU restrictions against Moscow.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces intensified their assault on two key towns in Ukraine's industrial Donbas region on Wednesday, with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses, killing civilians and threatening the last escape route, Ukrainian officials said.

ECONOMY

* Recent payments for Russian gas made in euros or dollars have worked, German government sources said on Wednesday, adding that the payments were in line with European Union rules.

* The insurance industry threatens to throw a spanner in the works of Russia's oil trade, unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters.

* Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, just like it does in the energy sector, EU's von der Leyen said.

QUOTES

* "This is a stupid war which your Putin started," jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny told an appeals court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. "This war was built on lies."

* "The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," billionaire financier George Soros told the gathering in Davos. "The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That's the bottom line."

(Compiled Cynthia Osterman, Robert Birsel, Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aLithuania Sells EUR650 Million in New 10-Year Bond
DJ
08:45aTunisia hopes to start official talks soon with IMF for $4 billion loan
RE
08:42aStocks wait on Fed minutes, dollar strides off 1-month low
RE
08:42a'Humbled' Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office
RE
08:41aFutures muted ahead of Fed minutes; Nordstrom shines
RE
08:40aErdogan's vowed military operation returns spotlight to Syrian border towns
RE
08:39aEquinor completes exit from Russia joint ventures
RE
08:37aItaly to Launch Next BTP Italia Bond Between June 20 and June 23
DJ
08:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
08:36aTanks, but no ammo - Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
2Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
3'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
4Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
5Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years

HOT NEWS