Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/31/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Kharkiv region

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces were holding out in the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, resisting Russia's all-out assault to capture a bombed-out wasteland that Moscow has made the principal objective of its invasion. European Union leaders agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces control "around half" of Sievierodonetsk, the head of the city's administration told national television on Tuesday.

* Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces were also regrouping to attack the Sloviansk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

TRADE

* European Union leaders have agreed an embargo on Russian crude oil imports that will take full effect by the end of the year, but Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on.

* German companies Uniper and RWE have paid for Russian gas under a new scheme proposed by Moscow, in a bid to ensure continued supply of the fuel that is critical to Europe's top economy.

* Russia's Gazprom said it will turn off supplies to several "unfriendly" countries which have refused to accept Moscow's roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

* A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, a U.N. spokesman said.

FINANCE

* Russia's economy will contract less than expected this year and inflation will be lower than previously thought, a Reuters poll showed.

DIPLOMACY

* Pope Francis led an international prayer service in Rome for peace in Ukraine and other places stricken by war; it was attended by about 1,000, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

(Compiled by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
