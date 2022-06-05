Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

06/05/2022 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residents chat in front of a destroyed building in Borodianka

(Reuters) - Kyiv was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said, a day after officials said troops had recaptured a swath of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk in a counteroffensive against Russia.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling eastern part of the city, said Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai.

* Russia's defence ministry Ukrainian forces were retreating toward the city of Lysychansk after suffering "critical losses" of up to 90% in some units during fighting for nearby Sievierodonetsk.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

* Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Putin will discuss the war in an interview due to be broadcast on national television on Sunday. In a brief excerpt, Russia's RIA news agency quoted him as saying Moscow was easily coping with U.S. weapons systems sent to Ukraine and had destroyed dozens of them.

* Ukraine rebuked France's Macron for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France".

* Russia's foreign minister said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports, predicting a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.

* Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said in Stockholm before a military exercise.

QUOTES

* The terrible consequences of the war could be stopped at any moment, if one person in Moscow gave the order, Zelenskiy said in apparent reference to Putin. "And the fact that there is still no such order is obviously a humiliation for the whole world."

(Compiled by Lisa Shumaker and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:32aUk military intelligence-ukraine's counterattack will likely blu…
RE
01:31aUk military intelligence says over the last 24 hours, ukrainian…
RE
01:30aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:17aChinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear
RE
01:10aPhilippines raises alert level at restive volcano after spewing cloud of ash
RE
01:07aRussian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:07aGovernor of ukraine's luhansk region says russian forces continu…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
2Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
3China successfully launches new manned spacecraft to space station
4Sura Development and Investment P L C : Trading (SURA) 2022 06 03
5Jordan Hotels & Tourism : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-06-03

HOT NEWS