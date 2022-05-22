Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
A view shows a damaged residential building in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region, as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepared to address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday.

FIGHTING

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Saturday that the Russian army was trying to attack the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces were holding off their advance.

* Oleg Sinegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said in a social media post that 11 people were wounded in result of separate Russian shelling throughout the region in the past 24 hours.

* The Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which also said Russian missiles had struck fuel storage facilities near Odesa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and 14 drones.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak ruled out on Saturday agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia and said Kyiv would not accept any deal with Moscow that involved ceding territory.

* Zelenskiy said he had talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

* U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said.

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, held phone calls with the leaders of the two countries on Saturday and discussed his concerns about terrorist organisations.

ECONOMY

* Russia's Gazprom halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, the Finnish gas system operator said on Saturday, the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations.

QUOTE

* "Everything what's happened here, it's something that would not belong in Ukraine - the peaceful life... We have (an) opposite reality," Ukrainian director Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk describing the sensation of being at the Cannes Film Festival while his country is at war.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
