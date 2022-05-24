Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/24/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service members of pro-Russian troops remove branches covering a self-propelled howitzer in the Luhansk region

(Reuters) - Russia forces sought to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow was seeking to destroy the eastern Donbas region where it has focused its attacks.

DIPLOMACY

* European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called for talks with Moscow on unlocking wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade.

* Russia has not yet seen an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels, Kremlin's spokesperson said.

* Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France's Europe minister said.

FIGHTING

* Battles being fought in eastern Ukraine could determine the country's fate, with Russia's military campaign now in its most active phase, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman said.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, RIA news agency reported. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

ECONOMY

* Western countries must not trade security for economic profit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned, referring to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas.

* Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, just like it does in the energy sector, EU's von der Leyen said.

* Ukraine is considering the possibility of issuing debt receipts backed by frozen Russian assets to raise funds for rebuilding the country, a presidential adviser said.

QUOTES

* "This is a stupid war which your Putin started," jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny told an appeals court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. "This war was built on lies." .

* "The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," billionaire financier George Soros told the gathering in Davos. "The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That's the bottom line."

(Compiled Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:41aNew Zealand dlr jumps as RBNZ hikes, warns much more to come
RE
12:34aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:34aIndonesia raises $3.25 billion in its biggest global sukuk sale
RE
12:32aMIDTERMS : Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
RE
12:26aU.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export demand
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as Volatility Continues
DJ
12:23aSri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources
RE
12:18aBrazil stock market optimism tempered as fears grow over October vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend
2Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
3U.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export de..
4JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
5Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Update - Notification of buy-back - CB..

HOT NEWS