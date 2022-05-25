Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/25/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service members of pro-Russian troops remove branches covering a self-propelled howitzer in the Luhansk region

(Reuters) - Russia launched a fresh assault on the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the battlefield Donbas region, threatening to close off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of the advance.

DIPLOMACY

* The European union hopes to be able to agree sanctions on Russian oil before the next meeting of its leaders, President Charles Michel said.

* The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to make breaking EU sanctions against Russia a crime, a move that would allow EU governments to confiscate assets of companies and individuals that evade EU restrictions against Moscow.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces intensified their assault on two key towns in Ukraine's industrial Donbas region on Wednesday, with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses, killing civilians and threatening the last escape route, Ukrainian officials said.

* Ukraine's defence ministry said its forces were to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk.

ECONOMY

* The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default on Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders.

* President Vladimir Putin ordered 10% rises in pensions and the minimum wage in response to surging inflation, but said not all of Russia's economic problems were linked to the war in Ukraine.

* Russia is ready to allow vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some sanctions, its deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying. Ukraine's foreign minister called the proposal "blackmail."

* Recent payments for Russian gas made in euros or dollars have worked, German government sources said.

* The insurance industry threatens to trip up Russia's oil trade, unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters.

* Ukraine is looking for ways to circumvent Russian months-long blockade of its ports to get grains and vegetable oils out of the country.

* Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill that would allow Russian entities to take over foreign companies that have left the market in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

QUOTES

"It is much more dangerous giving in to Putin than provoking him," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a speech in Stockholm. "All these seemingly small concessions to the aggressor lead to big wars. We have done this mistake already three times: Georgia, Crimea and Donbas."

(Compiled by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pExclusive - Stellantis unit FCA reaches plea deal in U.S. emissions probe - sources
RE
03:35pWorld Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says
RE
03:35pBeto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference
RE
03:32pUncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule undocks from space station for return to Earth
RE
03:31pU.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare
RE
03:30pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
03:29pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:27pELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
03:25pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:24pWorld Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Wall Street seesaws after Fed minutes release
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS