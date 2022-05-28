Log in
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

05/28/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Service members of pro-Russian troops remove branches covering a self-propelled howitzer in the Luhansk region

(Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces may need to retreat from their last pocket of resistance in Luhansk to avoid being captured by Russian troops pressing a rapid advance in the east that has shifted the momentum of the three-month-old war.

FIGHTING

* In the Kherson region north of Russian-held Crimea, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were fortifying their positions and trapping civilians with constant shelling.

* The U.S. Army has awarded a contract worth up to $687 million to Raytheon for anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said.

DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy said Russia was weaponising a global food supply crisis and the world must prevent large-scale famine. Moscow did not appear ready for serious peace talks, he said. The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for stalled peace talks.

ECONOMY

* The EU is seeking a deal this weekend to ban Russian oil deliveries by sea but not pipeline to win over Hungary. Zelenskiy has accused the EU of dithering.

* Russia will need huge financial resources to fund its military operation in Ukraine, its finance minister said. The economy minister blamed Russia's economic troubles on low household spending.

* Russia said it paid coupons in foreign currency on two Eurobonds, a move that could mean it again averted default.

* S&P cut Ukraine's credit rating to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B', citing a larger impact from Russia's attack on the country.

QUOTES

* "We are tired of being so scared," Natalia Kovalenko, a resident of the ruined city of Popasna, told Reuters as she sheltered in the wreckage of her flat.

COMING UP

* An EU summit on Monday and Tuesday could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

(Compiled by Grant McCool and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
