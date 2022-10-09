Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian divers will examine on Sunday
the damage caused by a powerful blast on Russia's road-and-rail
bridge to Crimea that hit a prestigious symbol of Moscow's
annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to forces
battling in southern Ukraine.
CONFLICT
* Shelling in the southeastern Ukrainian city of
Zaporizhzhia, 125 km (80 miles) from the Russian-held nuclear
power plant that is Europe's largest, caused dozens of
casualties, Ukraine's armed forces said. City official Anatoliy
Kurtev said at least 17 people had been killed.
* Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near
the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which
Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as
Kyiv's counteroffensive is expected to meet more determined
resistance.
* Russia's Defence Ministry named Air Force General Sergei
Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in
Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in a week.
* Shelling cut power to Ukraine's Russian-occupied
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which needs cooling to avoid a
meltdown, forcing it to switch to emergency generators,
Ukraine's state nuclear company and the United Nations atomic
watchdog said.
ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY
* Ukraine's economy shrank an estimated 30% in the first
three quarters of 2022 from the same period in 2021, with bad
harvest weather compounding the impact of the war, the economy
ministry said, although exports jumped 23% on month in September
after an internationally brokered deal allowed Black Sea grain
shipments.
* The Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project in Russia is very
important for Japan to ensure its diversified crude oil
procurement, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday
after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree
establishing a new operator for the project in Russia's Far
East.
* NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and
Putin, said German Minister Christine Lambrecht, because we
"cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go".
* To reverse the economic shock caused by the war, Ukraine's
government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve
of small businesses, along with the return of millions of
refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.
(Compiled by Frances Kerry and William Mallard)