Ukraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine adds a layer of economic uncertainty to the Norwegian economy on top of concerns over global inflation, Norges Bank's new governor, Ida Wolden Bache, told Reuters as she took office on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion and the international sanctions that followed have further lifted the cost of commodities while global stock markets have declined and bond yields have fallen.

"There is significant uncertainty regarding the economic consequences from what is a deeply serious situation," said Wolden Bache, who has been promoted from deputy governor to a nine-month term as head of the central bank.

The Norwegian banking system was functioning as normal, however, with no signs of money market liquidity issues, she told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting at a business school in Oslo.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to handle different circumstances but our assessment now is that markets have functioned well," she said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)