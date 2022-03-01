Ukraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine adds a layer of
economic uncertainty to the Norwegian economy on top of concerns
over global inflation, Norges Bank's new governor, Ida Wolden
Bache, told Reuters as she took office on Tuesday.
The Russian invasion and the international sanctions that
followed have further lifted the cost of commodities while
global stock markets have declined and bond yields have fallen.
"There is significant uncertainty regarding the economic
consequences from what is a deeply serious situation," said
Wolden Bache, who has been promoted from deputy governor to a
nine-month term as head of the central bank.
The Norwegian banking system was functioning as normal,
however, with no signs of money market liquidity issues, she
told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting at a business school
in Oslo.
"We're monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to
handle different circumstances but our assessment now is that
markets have functioned well," she said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)