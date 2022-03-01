Ukraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine adds a layer of
economic uncertainty to the Norwegian economy on top of concerns
over global inflation, Norges Bank's new governor, Ida Wolden
Bache, told Reuters as she took office on Tuesday.
The Russian invasion and the international sanctions that
followed have further lifted the cost of commodities while
global stock markets have declined and bond yields have fallen.
"There is significant uncertainty regarding the economic
consequences from what is a deeply serious situation," said
Wolden Bache, who has been promoted from deputy governor to a
nine-month term as head of the central bank.
The Norwegian banking system was functioning as normal,
however, with no signs of money market liquidity issues, she
told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting at a business school
in Oslo.
"We're monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to
handle different circumstances but our assessment now is that
markets have functioned well," she said.
Wolden Bache succeeds long-serving Governor Oeystein Olsen,
who retired on Monday, but will be replaced in December by
outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Norges Bank last year raised rates twice and has said it
plans three more hikes this year. The monetary policy committee
is due to meet later this month, for the first time under Wolden
Bache's stewardship.
"Inflation internationally has been higher for a period than
central banks have assumed, although we and other central banks
had emphasised that there was significant uncertainty regarding
inflation prospects," Wolden Bache said.
The Norwegian economy has recovered from the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic, growing in 2021 at its fastest pace in 14
years.
"Norges Bank's committee for monetary policy and financial
stability has pointed out the risk of capacity problems in the
economy and persistent price pressure abroad can lead to higher
growth in prices and wages also here at home," she said.
"The (policy) committee will now meet to prepare the March
rate decision and will take in all the new information that has
been accumulated since the previous rate meeting, including this
uncertainty," Wolden Bache said.
