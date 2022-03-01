Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief

03/01/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine adds a layer of economic uncertainty to the Norwegian economy on top of concerns over global inflation, Norges Bank's new governor, Ida Wolden Bache, told Reuters as she took office on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion and the international sanctions that followed have further lifted the cost of commodities while global stock markets have declined and bond yields have fallen.

"There is significant uncertainty regarding the economic consequences from what is a deeply serious situation," said Wolden Bache, who has been promoted from deputy governor to a nine-month term as head of the central bank.

The Norwegian banking system was functioning as normal, however, with no signs of money market liquidity issues, she told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting at a business school in Oslo.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to handle different circumstances but our assessment now is that markets have functioned well," she said.

Wolden Bache succeeds long-serving Governor Oeystein Olsen, who retired on Monday, but will be replaced in December by outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Norges Bank last year raised rates twice and has said it plans three more hikes this year. The monetary policy committee is due to meet later this month, for the first time under Wolden Bache's stewardship.

"Inflation internationally has been higher for a period than central banks have assumed, although we and other central banks had emphasised that there was significant uncertainty regarding inflation prospects," Wolden Bache said.

The Norwegian economy has recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing in 2021 at its fastest pace in 14 years.

"Norges Bank's committee for monetary policy and financial stability has pointed out the risk of capacity problems in the economy and persistent price pressure abroad can lead to higher growth in prices and wages also here at home," she said.

"The (policy) committee will now meet to prepare the March rate decision and will take in all the new information that has been accumulated since the previous rate meeting, including this uncertainty," Wolden Bache said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aIEA meets on potential oil stocks release after Russia invasion
RE
08:48aDomino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over
RE
08:47aUDAY KOTAK : BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns after Kotak dispute
RE
08:45aIndia may review IPO plan for Life Insurance Corp amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
08:44aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:43aShipping giants steer clear of Russia as Western net tightens
RE
08:43aUkraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief
RE
08:42aHundreds killed in violence in South Sudan between June-Sept 2021, UN says
RE
08:42aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:40aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi says china appreciates ukraine f…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
3Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt,..
4Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
5ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Management Board of ProCredit General ..

HOT NEWS