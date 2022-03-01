Ukraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine adds a layer of economic uncertainty to the Norwegian economy on top of concerns over global inflation, Norges Bank's new governor, Ida Wolden Bache, told Reuters as she took office on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion and the international sanctions that followed have further lifted the cost of commodities while global stock markets have declined and bond yields have fallen.

"There is significant uncertainty regarding the economic consequences from what is a deeply serious situation," said Wolden Bache, who has been promoted from deputy governor to a nine-month term as head of the central bank.

The Norwegian banking system was functioning as normal, however, with no signs of money market liquidity issues, she told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting at a business school in Oslo.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to handle different circumstances but our assessment now is that markets have functioned well," she said.

Wolden Bache succeeds long-serving Governor Oeystein Olsen, who retired on Monday, but will be replaced in December by outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Norges Bank last year raised rates twice and has said it plans three more hikes this year. The monetary policy committee is due to meet later this month, for the first time under Wolden Bache's stewardship.

"Inflation internationally has been higher for a period than central banks have assumed, although we and other central banks had emphasised that there was significant uncertainty regarding inflation prospects," Wolden Bache said.

The Norwegian economy has recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing in 2021 at its fastest pace in 14 years.

"Norges Bank's committee for monetary policy and financial stability has pointed out the risk of capacity problems in the economy and persistent price pressure abroad can lead to higher growth in prices and wages also here at home," she said.

"The (policy) committee will now meet to prepare the March rate decision and will take in all the new information that has been accumulated since the previous rate meeting, including this uncertainty," Wolden Bache said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)