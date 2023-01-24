Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine appoints new supervisory board for state gas giant

01/24/2023 | 07:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of NaftoGaz company is seen in Kiev

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board to oversee state-owned natural gas monopoly Naftogaz, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday, meeting a requirement of a financial assistance programme from the International Monetary Fund.

Shmyhal told a government meeting that the new board consisted of four independent members and two representatives of the state, according to a video of the meeting posted on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine's economy is heavily dependent on foreign aid since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Naftogaz is Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company and its subsidiary, Ukrtransgaz, operates a pipeline system that carries Russian gas to Europe.

Naftogaz's recently appointed CEO, Oleksiy Chernyshov, promised late last year to boost international investors' confidence in the firm.

One of Chernyshov's predecessors is currently under investigation by Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities on suspicion of embezzling the equivalent of around $10 million.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.47% 88.5 Delayed Quote.2.49%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.46% 153.1979 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 68.7322 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
WTI 0.62% 82.188 Delayed Quote.0.95%
Latest news "Economy"
07:55aIn China's tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery
RE
07:55aUkraine appoints new supervisory board for state gas giant
RE
07:54aImf managing director georgieva: each debt negotiation is based…
RE
07:53aUnion Pacific quarterly profit falls 4%
RE
07:52aSwitzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
RE
07:47aIMF's Georgieva: Zambia making remarkable progress on pledged reforms
RE
07:47aImf managing director georgieva: confident that creditors will…
RE
07:46aJapan higher rates expand debt pile, balanced budget seen delayed again
RE
07:46aMore EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production - Czech Foreign Minister
RE
07:42aAmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
2Japan's Nikkei rises to cut losses since BOJ's Dec. shock
3Vonovia SE: Vonovia invests in Gropyus
4U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbule..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS