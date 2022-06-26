Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass

June 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have attacked a
drilling platform in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and
gas company, Tass news agency cited local officials as saying on
Sunday, the second strike in a week.
The platform is operated by Chernomorneftegaz, which
Russian-backed officials seized from Ukraine's national gas
operator Naftogaz as part of Moscow's annexation of the
peninsula in 2014.
"It's shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, there are no
casualties," Tass cited a member of Crimea's emergency services
as saying. It gave no further details.
Last Monday Crimean officials said three people were wounded
with seven missing after a Ukrainian strike that forced the
suspension of work on three platforms. Chernomorneftegaz is
under U.S. and European Union sanctions.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)