Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

12/10/2022 | 09:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag flies in a square in Melitopol

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said.

The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and injured 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks or deaths.

"Air defence systems destroyed two missiles, four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the Ukrainian attack with HIMARS missiles.

The exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, said on his Telegram channel that the attack hit a church that Russians had turned into a gathering place.

Vladimir Rogov, another Moscow-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, said a big fire caused by the strike engulfed the recreation centre. He posted a video of a structure in flames.

HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been among Ukraine's most effective weapons in the war, delivering precision fire on hundreds of targets, including Russian command posts. On Friday, the United States said it was sending more aid to Kyiv to strengthen its air defences and defeat drones.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Oleksiy Arestovych, said Melitopol, a major industrial and transport centre occupied by Russia since March, is key to the defence of the south.

"All logistics linking the Russian forces on the eastern part of the Kherson region and all the way to the Russian border near Mariupol is carried out through it," Arestovych said in a video interview on social media.

"If Melitopol falls, the entire defence line all the way to Kherson collapses. Ukrainian forces gain a direct route to Crimea."

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian army about the attacks. Earlier in the day, the central command of the Ukraine's Armed Forces said it had been conducting strikes on Melitopol.

(Reporting by Nick Starkov in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

By Nick Starkov


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.647 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
Latest news "Economy"
01:25aU.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -FT
RE
01:08aNASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon
RE
12:31aHawaii volcano alert level lowered to watch - USGS
RE
12/10China's capital swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
RE
12/10Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says China threat needs more military spending
RE
12/10Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed
RE
12/10Australia's Wong to visit Pacific in bipartisan effort to boost ties
RE
12/10China reports 10,815 new COVID cases for Dec 10 vs 13,811 a day earlier
RE
12/10China's Wang Huning, a backstage ideologue and political survivor
RE
12/10Taiwan defence ministry: in past 24 hours 2 chinese air force pl…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed
2NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadele..
3Junshi Biosciences Announces Updated Clinical data from Phase I study o..
4Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted
5U.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling ..

HOT NEWS