Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions bite

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds
slipped into distressed territory and Russian bonds suffered
sharp falls on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the two
countries showed no sign of easing.
The premium investors demanded to hold Ukraine bonds over
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI
Global Diversified index blew out to 1,001 basis
points. Less than a dozen countries in the 70-plus strong index
have spreads wider than 1,000 bps indicating payment stress or
an actual default, with the likes of Venezuela, Zambia, Lebanon
as well as Sri Lanka and Ghana in that category.
"The market has to price in some kind of probability of
Russia invading," said Viktor Szabo at asset manager abrdn.
The United States last week said it feared Russia was
preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet
its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian
government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the
worst". Talks between Moscow and Western states on Russia's
deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border
ended with no breakthrough last week.
Russia denies plans to attack Ukraine and has demanded NATO
stop its eastward expansion.
Ukraine's spreads have risen some 240 bps year-to-date and
are now at levels last seen at the height of the March 2020
COVID-19 market rout. They are also comparable to levels seen
during spring 2014, when Russia invaded and then annexed Crimea,
though spreads blew out to above 4,000 bps in the early 2015
when Kyiv tipped into default.
Ukraine's shorter-dated dollar bonds slipped more than 3
cents in the dollar on the day, many trading in the mid-80 cents
in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. Many issues saw bid-ask
spreads widen to well over one cent, indicating scarce
liquidity.
"Ukraine has probably lost market access, and this could
complicate financing plans this year, if sustained," said Stuart
Culverhouse at Tellimer.
Russian longer-dated dollar bonds also felt the pain.
Refinitiv data showed the 2043 bond tumbling
more than 5 cents to 109.98 cents with once again many bonds
trading at their lowest since the pandemic rout. Spreads over
U.S. Treasuries widened to 238 bps on the day, up 71 bps this
year.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for both countries
widened again, with Ukraine CDS up 26 basis
points from Friday close to hit 868 bps, data from IHS Markit
showed. Russia's rose by 8 bps to 185 bps.
