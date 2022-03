LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Sunday said he had signed a formal request to foreign governments including the United States for termination of Russia and Belarus's memberships of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"These two countries violated their obligations and directed their policies towards war," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by David Goodman )