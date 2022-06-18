Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine can and should host next Eurovision Song Contest, UK's Johnson says

06/18/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine can and should host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, after the organisers said they were in talks to hold it in Britain instead due to the war.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, organisers said the security guarantees required to hold the competition in Ukraine meant discussions would be held with the runner up, Britain.

"Of course I would love it to be in this country but the fact is they won and they deserve to have it and I believe they can have it and I believe that they should have it," Johnson told reporters on arrival back in Britain after a visit to Kyiv.

"I believe that Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it," he added. "It is a year away, it is going to be fine by the time the Eurovision Song Contest comes round and I hope the Ukrainians get it."

The comments by organiser the European Broadcasting Union on Friday that it was in discussions with British broadcaster the BBC to host the next event was greeted with disappointment in Kyiv, which demanded further negotiations.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aProtests intensify over India military recruitment policy
RE
05:35aUkraine can and should host next Eurovision Song Contest, UK's Johnson says
RE
05:18aBitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
RE
05:16aUK's Johnson says he is confident of legality of Rwanda migrant plan
RE
05:12aGhana seeks strategic partner to upgrade VALCO aluminium smelter
RE
05:12aBritain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue' - PM Boris Johnson
RE
04:29aMillions stranded as floods ravage parts of Bangladesh, India, more rain forecast
RE
04:24aBitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000
RE
04:22aUK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week
RE
04:03aMillions stranded as floods ravage parts of Bangladesh, India, more rain forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS