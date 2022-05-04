Ukraine central bank chief to meet top ECB officials

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko will attend an ad hoc meeting of the European Central Bank's General Council in Frankfurt on Wednesday, the ECB said in a statement.

"In light of the exceptional current situation, ECB President Christine Lagarde invited Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, to attend the meeting as special guest," the ECB said.

Unlike the ECB's policy setting Governing Council, the General Council also includes the central bank chiefs of all European Union members states on top of the six-member Executive Board. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)