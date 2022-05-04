Ukraine central bank chief to meet top ECB officials

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank Governor
Kyrylo Shevchenko will attend an ad hoc meeting of the European
Central Bank's General Council in Frankfurt on Wednesday, the
ECB said in a statement.
"In light of the exceptional current situation, ECB
President Christine Lagarde invited Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor
of the National Bank of Ukraine, to attend the meeting as
special guest," the ECB said.
Unlike the ECB's policy setting Governing Council, the
General Council also includes the central bank chiefs of all
European Union members states on top of the six-member Executive
Board.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)