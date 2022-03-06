Ukraine conflict to last months, if not years -UK deputy PM Raab

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The conflict in Ukraine is set
to last months, if not years, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister
Dominic Raab said on Sunday, adding international allies would
need to show "strategic stamina" to ensure Russian President
Vladimir Putin fails.
"Our mission with our allies is to ensure Putin fails in
Ukraine, and it's going to take some time - we're talking about
months, if not years - and therefore we have to show some
strategic stamina, because this is not going to be over in
days," Raab told Sky News.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)