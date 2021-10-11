Ukraine court puts bank chief under house arrest after scuffle with journalists

KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Kyiv court on Monday ordered the
suspended chairman of Ukraine's third-largest bank to be put
under house arrest while police continue to investigate a
scuffle with journalists that took place in his office.
The court ordered Yevgen Metsger, the suspended chairman of
the state-run Ukreximbank, to remain under house arrest between
the hours of 10 pm and six am every night, the Kyiv city
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Metsger could not immediately be reached for comment but he
has previously apologised for what he described as an "overly
emotional reaction and unrestrained behaviour towards the
journalists".
Last week, police and prosecutors launched an investigation
after the news outlet Radio Liberty said staff at the bank
attacked a team of its journalists who were investigating the
bank's lending practices and wanted to interview Metsger.
The supervisory board of Ukreximbank suspended Metsger and
apologised to the journalists after Radio Liberty aired footage
and audio of the incident.
"Two persons, the head of the bank and the official in
charge of information policy have been placed under night house
arrest," the Kyiv prosecutor's office said.
Radio Liberty said reporters from its programme "Schemes"
are investigating a loan made by the bank. The bank has denied
any wrongdoing over loans and said banking secrecy laws
prevented it from discussing the matter.
Metsger has said he would resign if police found him guilty
of committing a crime.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Matthias Williams and
Mark Potter)